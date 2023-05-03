Francis R. Hayes POULTNEY — Francis R. Hayes, 82 of Poultney died unexpectedly Sunday evening April 30, 2023 at his residence with his wife Janet by his side. He was born on September 10, 1940 in Middletown Springs, VT the son of Warren F. and Florence O. (Rabtoy) Hayes. He married Janet M. McClure on July 7, 1968 in Bradford, VT . He loved to hunt, & fish and most of all make some the best liquid gold in Vermont (maple syrup), he love to go for rides with the window down, and the heater on the floor! He worked driving log truck, working construction, and then in quarries until he owned his own slate business selling roofing slate. He loved country music especially Hank Williams and Box Car Willie. (The Wabash Cannon Ball) most of all he loves to socialize! He will be Missed Survivors include his wife Janet, a daughter Rayeann Hayes both of Poultney, a step daughter Paula Poisson of Greenfield Center, NY, a stepson Timothy McClure of Poultney, Granddaughter Amanda Abare, Grandsons Levi Gordon wife Summer Gordon, Christopher McClure wife Toni McClure, Grandson Luc Poisson, Granddaughter Richelle Poisson, several great grandsons and grand daughters He was predeceased by 3 brother Warren Fletcher Hayes in 2015, Ned N. Hayes in 2014 and Paul Hayes in 2017 Friends may call on Saturday May 6, 2023 from 12noon until the time of the service at 2pm at he Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St, Fair Haven. Burial will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery in Middle Granville, NY
