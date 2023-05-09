Francis W. Delorm BRUNSWICH, OH — Francis W. Delorm of Brunswich, Ohio was born March 29. 1943 at the Rutland Hospital, Rutland, VT to James M. and Katherine (Swinington) Delorm. He attended local schools and graduated from the Rutland High School Class of 1961. He enlisted in the Army and was stationed with the "Big Red One" Division, Ft. Riley, KS. He was honorably discharged as Sgt. Technician. On August 17, 1968, Francis married the love of his life, Judith (Goulette) Delorm. The have 3 children: daughters Renee (Dave), Cathy Jo (O.J.) and son Francis William Delorm, II and wife Melissa. He also is blessed with 13 Grandchildren and 5 precious Great Grand Children. Francis is also survived by his brother Stanley (Annette) of Deltona, FL. and two devoted sisters, Pat Moyer of Rutland and Marge (Scott) Munger of Brandon, VT. And five sisters-in-laws, Mary, Charlotte, Patty, Stephanie and Susie. His employment took him to Firestone for 27 years, Westpark Packaging and then Solar Testing in the capacity of Accountant/Comptroller. Upon retirement, Francis and Judy spent the winters at their FL home. Francis was a devout Catholic and very devoted to his family. A Mass of Christian Burial took place Friday, May 5, 2023 at 1 PM at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Brunswick, OH.
