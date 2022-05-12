Francis W. Reed RUTLAND TOWN — Francis W. Reed, 94, of Rutland Town, died on May 8, 2022, in Rutland. He was born in East Rodman, New York, on April 20, 1928, son of Loved and Laura (Curtis) Reed. Francis married Florence Nohle on June 21, 1952. He worked for Continental Telephone Co. Francis was an U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He enjoyed skiing and flying remote-controlled airplanes. Francis was formerly of Johnstown, New York, where he lived prior to moving to Rutland in 2018. He is survived by a son, Brian Reed, of Rutland Town; two daughters, Amy Reed Membrino, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and Linda Reed Bianchini, of Glens Falls, New York; a sister, Nellie Beenfield, of Utah; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Francis was predeceased by his wife, Florence Reed, in 2021; two brothers, Cecil and Loved “Hap” Reed; and a sister, June Wing. Memorial contributions in Francis’ honor may be made to the First Presbyterian Church at 37 South Market St., Johnstown, NY 12095. Burial will be held at a later date in Saratoga National Cemetery. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
