Frank A. Maslack POULTNEY — Frank A. Maslack, formerly of Poultney, died July 27, 2022 at Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, Vermont. He was with family, and quietly passed after a brief illness. Frank was born in South Poultney, Vermont in 1930 to Paulina (Murcso) and Mikolos Maslack. Except for recent years when he assumed the role of honorary Mayor of The Meadows, in Rutland, Frank lived all of his life in Poultney. He attended Poultney schools and St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, where he married his wife, Dorothy Williams in 1955. Frank served in the United States Air Force from May 1950 until he was honorably discharged in July 1954. He achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. After helping to rebuild the burned-out Maslack family home in South Poultney, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service from 1955 until his retirement in 1986. During his Post Office career, he received numerous commendations, including a Million Mile Safe Driving Award. Frank also did custom meat cutting, having learned the trade at an early age from Jerry Quinn. Frank had a strong sense of community. He joined the American Legion Post 39 in Poultney in 1954, and was an active member serving in a number of positions including Treasurer and Chaplin. He has also been an active participant in St. Raphael’s Parish and the Wells Camp of Modern Woodmen of America. Frank loved spending time with his family, friends and neighbors, but especially with family. His other interests included gardening, playing cards, golf, the Red Sox, and the Patriots. He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy. He is survived by a son, Bruce and his wife,Suzanne Lynch of Saratoga Springs, NY; a son, Steve and his wife, Joanie of Rutland Town, VT; and a daughter, Susan and her husband, Neil Callahan, of Colchester, VT. In addition, Frank is survived by a sister, Pauline (McNutt) and six grandchildren: Allison Maslack, Anya Maslack, Katie Maslack, Alexandra Biss, Andrew Biss, and Evan Maslack. He also has three great-grandchildren, and a large extended family. He was predeceased by sisters, Josephine Veysey, and Catherine (Katie) McGurn; brothers, John, Joseph, Adam, Mike, and Phil Maslack; and five siblings who died as infants between 1915 and 1920. Calling hours will be on Monday, August 1 from 4:00 to 6:00pm at Roberts-Aubin funeral home, located at 266 Allen Ave, Poultney. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 2 at 10:30am at St. Raphael’s Church in Poultney. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 39 in Poultney. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home.
