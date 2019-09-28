Frank A. Wilbur Jr. BOMOSEEN — Frank A. Wilbur Jr., 86, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury, after a brief illness. He was born April 21, 1933, in Staten Island, NY, the son of Frank A. Wilbur Sr. and Elizabeth “Betty” (Ambler) Wilbur. Frank joined the Coast Guard after high school and served during the Korean era. He was a police officer for Rutgers University serving as the rank of Captain, retiring in 1994. Frank also served as a firearms instructor for the New Jersey Police Academy and taught self defense classes for women at Rutgers University. Frank was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, on the board of the Lake Bomoseen Association, and a member of Hiram Lodge #101 F&AM of West Rutland. Frank enjoyed shooting competitions, writing poetry, photography, traveling, cooking, auctions, spending time with his many friends, boating and enjoying the beauty of Lake Bomoseen. He is survived by his daughter, Anita Martin, of Bomoseen; by his siblings Millie May Wilbur Stapelfeldt (Bill), of Staten Island, NY, and Warren Wilbur (Laurie), of Poughkeepsie, NY; by his grandchildren Robert Frank Martin, of Glens Falls, NY, and Danny Martin, of North Myrtle Beach, SC; by his great-grandson, Robby Martin, of Queensbury, NY; and also by several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; by his wife, Lucy Flory Wilbur, in 1989; by his brother, Kay Wilbur; and his companion of many years, Alice Hodges. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc., located at 1939 Main St., Castleton, VT 05735. The Masonic fraternal service will begin at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be held on Tuesday Oct. 1, 2019, at 1 p.m. in Washington Monumental Cemetery in South River, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society at 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
