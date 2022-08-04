Frank Andrew Maslack RUTLAND — The funeral service for Frank Andrew Maslack 91, who Died July 27, 2022 were Celebrated Tuesday August 2, 2022 at St. Raphael Catholic Church. Reader was Allison Maslack Bearers were Evan Maslack, Andrew Biss, Larry Loomis, Jamie Wescott, Crispin White and Terry Williams. Honorary bearers were Larry “Brownie” Brown, Russ Stiles and John Maslack Burial Followed in St. Raphael Cemetery where Military Honors were provided by the United States Air Force Honor Team and the Poultney American Legion., Rusty Wescott sounded Taps. A reception followed at the Poultney American Legion. Arrangements were under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home.
