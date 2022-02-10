Frank Burnham IRA — Frank Burnham, age 82, of Ira, Vermont, died Dec. 31, 2021, in Ocala, Florida. Frank was born in Franklin, Massachusetts, to James and Marion Burnham. They moved to Wallingford, Vermont, when he was young. He graduated from Wallingford High School. He married his wife, Frankie Willard, in 1956 at her parents' home in Wallingford. Frank and Frankie built the home they lived in, in South Wallingford. Many years later, they completely remodeled a house they bought in Wallingford. Later, they sold the house and bought a fifth-wheel camper for their retirement. They parked their camper at their daughter Laurie’s in Ira for the summer and took the camper to Florida in the winter. Frank worked for 3M, US Samica, Essex Group. In his later years, he worked for the Wallingford Post Office, both sorting and delivering mail. Frank is survived by his wife, Frankie; his children, Kelley (Monte) Winship, Wendy Corey, Mark (Mary) Burnham, Heidi (Merrit) Bruce, Frank (Mary) Burnham Jr., Laurie (Wayne) Bruce; 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; his brother, Henry, and his sister, Alice. He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Allen, his brother, Fred; his son-in law, Jim Corey; his grandson, Dan Corey. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
