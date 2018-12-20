Frank Clifford Wardwell BRANDON - Frank Clifford Wardwell, 70, died Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at his home. He was born May 9, 1948, in Rutland, the son of Mason and Mildred (Barber) Wardwell. He graduated in 1967 from Woodstock Union High School. In earlier years, Mr. Wardwell worked at the family sawmill in West Bridgewater. Later, he was employed by Carris Reels in Rutland Town for over 20 years, retiring due to illness. He was an avid reader and enjoyed snowmobiling, dirt bike riding and music. Survivors include a son, Mason Wardwell, of Center Rutland; a grandson; a sister, Gayla Wardwell, of Rutland Town; several aunts and cousins. A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
