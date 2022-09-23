Frank Giannini LAKE BOMOSEEN — Sadly, we announce that Frank Giannini, a longtime resident of Lake Bomoseen, passed away on 9/8/22 at the age of 91. Frank had an infectious smile, laugh and personality. He is survived by his wife Audrey, and many children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Frank and his wife Audrey were married for 69 years. They had a long and active life together enjoying all kinds of dancing, golf, hiking, and traveling the world but their greatest love was spending time with family and friends. Frank and his wife spent 24 glorious years of their retirement living on Lake Bomoseen, their “Paradise”. Due to declining health, they recently moved to a senior community in NJ to be closer to family. A celebration of life will be held at 10:00am on 10/22/22 at Preakness Reformed Church, 131 Church Lane, Wayne, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Preakness Reformed Church Memorial fund.
