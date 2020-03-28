Frank I. Pond NORTH POULTNEY — Frank I. Pond, 86, died Thursday March 26, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born on Feb. 22, 1934, in Hartford, New York, the son of Marshall and Luella (Lewis) Pond. Frank grew up in Hartford, New York, and attended Fort Ann schools. He then enlisted in the U.S. Marines, where he served in the Korean War until his honorable discharge. He married the love of his life and best friend Mary Anderson on June 26, 1955. Frank and Mary shared nearly 65 years filled with wonderful memories and joy with family and friends. He enjoyed many happy trips and visits with family. Spending time with his grandsons brought him great pride and joy. He was employed by Tatko Brothers for 28 years then by the General Electric Co. until his retirement. Frank was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather and father-in-law who was dedicated to always taking care of his family. He was a quiet and gentle man with a big heart. Survivors include his wife, Mary Pond; a daughter, Deborah Smith and her husband Steve, of Newnan, Georgia; a son, Daniel Pond and his significant other Ruth Hayes, of North Poultney; three grandsons Ryan Smith and his wife Kristin; Justin Smith; and Zachary Smith; several nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Raymond Blanchard. He is also survived by brothers-in-law, Robert Anderson and his wife Kathie; Albert Anderson and his wife Bonnie; and Alfred Haley. He was predeceased by his siblings Lillian Blanchard, Eleanor Clark, Arlene Williams, Helen Haley, Natalie Wood, Marshall Pond Jr., Emerson Pond, Robert Pond and Milton Pond. He will be missed by all and will be forever remembered as Frank, Dad, Grandpa and friend. Forever he will be in our hearts. There will be no public services at this time. Burial will be at a later date in the Poultney Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Durfee Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Poultney Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 76, Poultney, VT 05764-0076.
