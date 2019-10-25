Frank J. LaBella MOUNT HOLLY — Frank J. LaBella, 77, died Oct. 23, 2019, at his home. He was born Oct. 4, 1942, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Baldassare and Vincenza (Corvo) LaBella. Mr. LaBella was a butcher in Brooklyn and Long Island, New York. He was a fan of the New England Patriots. Survivors include his wife, Patricia (Mazzei) LaBella, of Mount Holly; four children Frank LaBella, of Mastic, Elise Denver, of Indiana, Pennsylvania, Patricia Shevlin, of Center Moriches, New York, Melanie Bachmeier, of Shirley, New York; a brother, Charles LaBella, of Shirley, New York; 10 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in Belmont Community Church. Calling hours are from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
