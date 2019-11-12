Frank J. Romano WOODSTOCK — Frank J. Romano, 83, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at his home. He was born May 14, 1936, in Newark, New Jersey, the son of Francisco and Lena (Garofano) Romano. He was employed over 26 years at Howe Scale Co., becoming vice president of operations for North America. He then founded his consulting firm, FJR Enterprises. For the past several years, he was Professor of Business and Manufacturing Engineering at Vermont Technical College. Mr. Romano was treasurer, head usher and active on the Shelter the Homeless Committee at Our Lady of The Snows Church. He also served on the board of Woodstock Library. Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth; four children and four step-children Victoria Polzello, Frank Romano Jr., Kimberly Wilkes, Celeste Chin, Kim Read, Linda Bove, Kenneth Puglisi, Frances Noval; brother, Tony Romano; 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Joyce (Merrill); and brother, Robert. The funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Our Lady of The Snows Church, 7 South St., Woodstock. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of The Snows Shelter the Homeless Committee, P.O. Box 397, Woodstock, VT 05091; or Vermont Technical College, P.O. Box 500, Randolph Center, VT 05061. Arrangements are by Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock. For online condolences, visit cabotfh.com.
