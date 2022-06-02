Frank Leffler LEICESTER — The funeral Mass for Frank Leffler, 80, who died March 21, 2022, will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 6, at Our Lady of Good Help-St. Mary’s Parish, Brandon, with the Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor, officiating. Private interment with military honors will be Tuesday in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Randolph Center. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home, Brandon.
