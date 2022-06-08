Frank Leffler LEICESTER —The funeral Mass for Frank Leffler, 80, who died March 21, 2022, was celebrated Monday, June 6, at Our Lady of Good Help Catholic Church in Brandon. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor, was celebrant. Stu James was organist and Jeannine Griffin was soloist. A son, Dr. Stephen Leffler, delivered the eulogy. A reception followed at Brandon Inn. Private burial with military honors was Tuesday, June 7, in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
