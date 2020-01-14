Frank S. Cecot NORTH CLARENDON — Frank S. Cecot, 70, of North Clarendon, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. He was born in Proctor on Feb. 13, 1949, to Frank and Stephanie (Geroski) Cecot. Frank was a graduate of West Rutland High School. He graduated from the University of Vermont in 1971 with a degree in Business Administration. He received graduate degrees in banking from the University of Maryland and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. After graduating, Frank worked at the Howard Bank in Rutland. He left the Howard Bank to run The General Store in Killington with his wife’s uncle. Frank returned to banking with the First Vermont Bank in Chester. He then became the auditor for the First Vermont Bank. In 1988, he took the position of comptroller for Mill River Lumber Co., where he worked until his retirement in 2016. Frank served as a select-person for the Town of Clarendon. He enjoyed gardening, canoeing, hiking and home brewing. Survivors are his wife of 48 years, Deborah Raleigh Cecot of North Clarendon; his two daughters Jessica Dahlgren and Emily Cannon Cecot of West Rutland; his son, Joshua Raleigh and wife Jenna of York, Maine; his three grandchildren Hannah Raleigh Cecot of West Rutland, Bennett McLean and Ella Betty Cecot of York, Maine. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Kevin Raleigh and wife Lorrie Wild of Hartford, his sister-in law, Nancy Raleigh of Las Vegas, NV; also, five nephews James E., Kellen, Derrick, Jared and James M., and one niece, Daron. Frank was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Christopher Raleigh, and nephew Travis Raleigh in 2012. At his request, there will be no funeral or calling hours. There will be a private graveside service in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction of the Clifford Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made in his name to West Rutland School, Attn: Lisa Harvey.
