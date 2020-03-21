Frank Savery Jr. STRAFFORD — Frank Savery Jr., 83, died Wednesday evening, March 18, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. Son of the late Frank Sr. and Louise (Dalrymple) Savery, Frank served his country in the United States Army until his honorable discharge in 1965. Frank worked for 40 years hauling mail for Mauer’s News Service as a truck driver. He belonged to the Odd Fellows and the VFW in White River Junction. He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Moses Savery, whom he married on May 6, 2011. They made their home in Strafford for the rest of their lives. A door that was always open, Barbara and Frank loved to have company. Their hospitality always made you feel welcome and they always had time for a visit. Frank is survived by a sister, Jean Welch; two brothers, Bruce and Brian Savery; several nieces and nephews; seven stepchildren, 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Knight Funeral Home in White River Junction, Vermont, has been entrusted with arrangements. Due to current COVID-19 concerns, there will be no public calling hours at this time. Burial will take place at a later date in the Post Mills Cemetery on Route 244 with full military honors. Condolences may be expressed to Frank’s family in an online guestbook at knightfuneralhomes.com.
