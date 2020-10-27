Frank T. Haas RUTLAND — Frank T. Haas, 74, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Aug. 18, 1946, in Newburgh, New York, the son of Frank J. and Helen (Groepper) Haas. He was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy and Colorado State University. Mr. Haas was a farmer for several years in Bloomer, Wisconsin. Survivors include four children, Karen Ignacio, Jennifer Gates, both of North Carolina, Katherine Munthe, Eric Haas, both of Wisconsin; three siblings, Marlene Haas of Benson, Carl Haas of Rutland and David Haas of Pittsford. Private services will be held, and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
