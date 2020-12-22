Frank Williams Krohn SPRINGFIELD — Frank Williams Krohn, 58, died Monday afternoon on Dec. 14, 2020, at his home in Springfield, Vermont. Frank was born in Springfield, Vermont, on April 14, 1962. He graduated from Springfield High School with the Class of 1980. He played football and was an excellent student. He attended Worcester Polytechnic Institute for one year and decided college wasn't for him. While he worked as an electrician and a maintenance mechanic for decades, he was also an exceptional, self-taught auto mechanic, carpenter and plumber. Frank was an accomplished guitar player who loved playing classic rock with his friends. Frank also loved cars and his dogs. It was his souped-up VW that he built in high school that earned him the nickname "Herbie." He also loved his 1970 Chevelle SS 454. One time he had it going 140 mph on 1-91. He said it felt like it was getting ready to lift off and fly. Herbie lived life hard but with a big heart. His dogs, Riley and Bubba and Peppermint Patti, were his children. He is survived by his mother, Carole; his brothers, Jeff and Brad; his cousins, Jonathon and Sander Gates; his aunt, Kristina Krohn, and his aunt and uncle, Noor and Larry Herrmann. Frank will be missed by his family and friends.
