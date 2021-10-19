Franklin K. Taggart CASTLETON — Franklin Kittridge "Frank" Taggart, 93, of Castleton, died at his home on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. He was born on July 9, 1928, in Rutland, the son of George Herbert and Sylvia Julia (Hudson) Taggart. He enlisted in the Army at the age of 17 and served in Nagasaki, Japan, during the early stages of the reconstruction. He returned to Castleton after his service and worked locally, including time at the slate crushing plant, Staso Milling Co. In 1956, he founded the construction company which became Taggart Brothers Construction. He was a licensed Master Plumber and Master Electrician and was proficient at surveying/siting buildings. He served as president of Taggart Brothers Construction until the early-1970s. The company built many homes and commercial buildings in Rutland County. For many years following his work in construction, Frank enjoyed his car-trading business, Bomoseen Motor Sales. After retiring from car sales, he returned to construction, establishing Frank Taggart & Sons General Contracting. He developed property, built homes and completed various municipal and private excavation projects. Frank was a lifelong resident of Castleton and was passionate about the future of the town and community. He selected the site for the “new” Castleton Elementary School, served on the Castleton Selectboard, was a member of the Castleton Federated Church, the American Legion Post #50, the Free & Accepted Masons Lee Lodge #30, the Cairo Shrine of Rutland (Cycle Corps), and the Castleton Lions Club. He enjoyed socializing, riding his motorcycle with the Cairo Shrine Cycle Corps, golfing, deer hunting at his Belgo camp with friends and family, Civil War history, stock car racing, restoring vintage cars, (particularly, 1960s Corvettes) and travelling the U.S. by car. Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" (Hewitt) Taggart, of Castleton; his three sons, George, David and Greg; his daughter, Debbie; his brother, George L. Taggart; daughters-in-law, Susanne Taggart and Lisa Taggart; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Frank was predeceased by his daughter, Julie (Taggart) McLaughlin, in 2003; and his sister, Audrey Beam, in 2019. There will be no public calling hours. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Castleton Federated Church, Main Street, Castleton. Burial with military honors will follow in the Hillside Cemetery, Castleton. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Regional Ambulance Service, Castleton First Responders or the Castleton Police Department.
