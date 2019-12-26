Franklin Riccie MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Franklin Riccie, 76, died Dec. 22, 2019, at the Pines at Rutland. He was born in West New York, NJ, on Feb. 3, 1943, son of Anna (Rapp) and Ernest Riccie Sr. He was a Vietnam War U.S. Army veteran. He was employed by the USPS in Edgewater, NJ. He was a resident of Fort Lee, NJ, and Middletown Springs. Surviving are two daughters Catherine Verdon and husband John, of Middletown Springs, and Laura Karpinsky and husband Doug, of Montvale, NJ; two brothers Ronald Riccie, of Toms River, NJ, and Ernest Riccie, of South Carolina; four grandchildren Johnny Verdon Jr., Lucia Verdon, Angelina Karpinsky and Anna Verdon; nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife, Lucille Riccie, in 2016; and a twin brother, Michael Riccie. There are no services planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.