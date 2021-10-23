Franklin K. Taggart CASTLETON — The funeral service for Franklin Kittridge "Frank" Taggart, 93, who died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, was held Friday, Oct, 22, at Castleton Federated Church. The pastor, Robert A. Noble III, officiated and was the pianist. The vocalist was Angela Champine. A poem was read by granddaughter Danielle McLaughlin. A Free & Accepted Masons Lee Lodge #30 service preceded the funeral. Graveside service followed in Hillside Cemetery. Military honors were provided by the State of Vermont Army National Guard, Vermont Patriot Guard and the Crippen-Fellows American Legion Post #50 Color Guard. The flag was presented to Mrs. Taggart by grandson Major Travis Taggart. Bearers were Matt Eaton, Michael, George, David, Greg, Jess and Joe Taggart. Honorary bearers were members of Crippen-Fellows American Legion Post #50, Free & Accepted Masons Lee Lodge #30 and Castleton Lion’s Club Memorial contributions may be made to Regional Ambulance Service - Castleton First Responders or the Castleton Police Department. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home.
