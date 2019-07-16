Fred Bishop CASTLETON — Frederick E. Bishop, 63, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He was born Nov. 27, 1955, in Millinocket, Maine, the son of Harold and Marion (Gokey) Bishop. He graduated in 1974 from West Rutland High School. Mr. Bishop married Denise Bruno on April 23, 1977. He was employed by Fellows Gear Shaper, West Rutland Marble Quarry and for over 25 years, by General Electric until his retirement in 2017. He enjoyed carpentry, woodworking and spending time at his camp on the water. He was an avid Red Sox fan. Survivors include his wife and a son, Justin Bishop, both of Castleton; his mother, Marion Czachor, of Rutland; a half-sister, Doreen Frappier; many nieces and nephews. Mr. Bishop was predeceased by his father; a sister, Delia Simpson, in 2017; and a half-brother, Harold Bishop Jr. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
