Fred C. Parker RUTLAND - Fred C. Parker, 77, died Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at Mountain View Center in Rutland, following a long illness. He was born May 26, 1941, in Poultney, the son of Fred and Nora (Wescott) Parker. Survivors include his five children Penny, of South Carolina, Jeff Parker, of Glens Falls, New York, Gary Parker, of Granville, New York, Tammie (Parker) Munos, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Michael Parker, of Whitehall, New York; four stepchildren Robert and Chrystal Braley, Tammy and Jarren Fitzgerald; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a son, Fred Parker; four siblings Franny Taran, Cora, George and Bobbie Parker. Per his request, services will be private. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.