Fred D. LaPlant Sr. rites PITTSFORD — The graveside service for Fred Donald LaPlant Sr., 90, who died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, was held Saturday in Forestdale Cemetery. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor of St. Alphonsus Church, officiated. Words of temembrance were offered by MichaelPaul Fredette, Tina LaPlant, June Martindale and Ashlynn Duby. Military honors were provided by Rutland American Legion Post #31 Color Guard. Ron Fairbanks sounded taps and presented the flag to the family. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region. Arrangements were by Barnard Funeral Home.
