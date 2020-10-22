Fred Donald LaPlant Jr. PITTSFORD — Fred Donald LaPlant Jr., 90, of Pittsford, Vermont, died Monday evening, Oct. 19, 2020, at his daughter's residence. He was born on Nov. 23, 1929, in Rutland, Vermont, son of Fred and Ada (Allen) LaPlant. Mr. LaPlant served in the Vermont Army National Guard. He had been employed by Richard Howe Scale, and by Hunter North doing traffic control for many years, then proceeded to work at Smith Buick GMC as a courtesy driver and then to Alderman’s Chevrolet until his retirement. He was a member of the St. Alphonsus Church serving on the Parish Council and Stewardship Committee. He also served on the Knights of Columbus, 4th degree, of Rutland Council #9983; American Legion Post 31 as a vice commander, sergeant at arms and captain of the Color Guard; Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #648; Rutland Moose Club as an officer and trustee. Mr. LaPlant was a volunteer for many groups, including St. Alphonsus Bingo, American Legion Baseball, Knights of Columbus, Cub Scoutmaster in Pittsford Troup #110, and most recently he volunteered for Rutland Regional Medical Center. Mr. LaPlant was an avid fan of the New England Patriots and the New York Yankees. Survivors include four daughters, June Martindale and husband Gordon Martindale of Rutland, Vermont, Gloria Duby of Castleton, Vermont, Melody Shaw of Pittsford, Vermont, and Dema LaPlant Hart of New York; a son, Fred LaPlant and wife Tina LaPlant of Pittsford, Vermont; one sister, Marie Delphia of Middlebury, Vermont. Also, 15 grandchildren, Dennis Duby Jr., Michealpaul Fredette, Joshua Bradish, Christopher Duby, Matthew Martindale, Jennifer Martindale, Justin Duby, Shawn LaPlant, Adam Duby, Samantha Shaw, Mercedes Poirier, Johnathan Shaw, Charissa LaPlant, Ayla Hart, Stacia Shaw; 22 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife, Marletta Phelps LaPlant, on May 21, 2015; a brother, Charles Toddriff; three sisters, Barbara Stein, Ruth Navin and Carolyn Tetruzzello; and two great-grandchildren, Blake and Jazlene Martindale. Arrangements are being made with Barnard Funeral Home. Funeral services and burial with military honors will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in the Forestdale Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the VNA & Hospice of Southwest Region.
