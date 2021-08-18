Freda B. Howe LUDLOW — Freda B. Howe, 86, of Ludlow, formerly of Rutland and Brandon, died Aug. 12, 2021, at Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow. She was born in Potsdam, New York, the daughter of Frances Laraby and Freeman Webster. She married Harold LaComb and had two daughters before divorcing. She married Gene P. Scott and had a son; Gene died in January 1978. She married three more times, including for 21 years to Leslie Howe who predeceased her in February 2021. Ms. Howe was a short order cook for several restaurants in the Potsdam area and worked many factory jobs before becoming a bookkeeper at several companies. She was president of American Legion Brandon Post #55 Ladies Auxiliary, as well as at Rutland Post #31. She enjoyed dancing and travel to Vegas and the Caribbean. Survivors include her children, Linda Goodrich, of Puyallup, Washington, Gloria Abelgore, of Fulton, New York, Daniel Scott, of Springfield; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Evelyn Johnston, of Potsdam, New York; several nephews and nieces. Burial will be at a later date in Oakland Cemetery in Springfield. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
