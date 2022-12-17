Freda I. Ahonen LUDLOW — Freda I. Ahonen (Hemenway), passed away on December 11, 2022, at the age of 90. Born, April 25, 1932, in Ludlow, she was the daughter of Fred and Inez (Stearns) Hemenway. She grew up on the family farm on Hemenway Hill where she delivered milk to local homes. She graduated from Black River High School. One of her fondest memories was marching with the school band in a parade in New York City. She later played drums in the Black River Alumni band. As a teenager, she worked at the local movie theater where she met the love of her life, Paul Ahonen. The two were married on June 30, 1950. They were married for 65 years. They enjoyed riding the back roads of Vermont looking for deer. These trips always included a stop for ice cream. She worked as the auditor for the Town of Ludlow, part-time rural mail carrier, and Justice of the Peace where she married close to one hundred couples. She found joy in watching birds and other wildlife in her backyard. She also enjoyed weekend coffee with her kids. Her family was her greatest joy. She loved her kids unconditionally. She was always there to listen, dry a tear and make things better. Every visit ended with a hug and an ‘I love you’. She will be missed by many, especially those who enjoyed her baked beans. Over the years they became known as ‘Freda Beans’. Not to be replicated. Including her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Fred Hemenway and Howard Hemenway; sisters Dorothy O’Connor and Helen Holden and grandsons Aaron Cavoto and Ryan Ahonen. She is survived by two daughters Brenda Cavoto of Mt. Holly, Sandy Thomas and her husband Brian of Shrewsbury; two sons Gregory Ahonen and his wife Wendy of Post Falls, Idaho and Michael Ahonen of Mt. Holly; eight grandchildren, Albert Cavoto, Dan Cavoto, Shay Hewitt, James Ahonen, Robby Ahonen, Cody Ahonen, Nicholas Thomas and Dylan Thomas; seven great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews including Faye Larson who helped care for her in her later years. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Ludlow Ambulance Service. A burial will take place in the spring. Ker Phaneuf Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information please visit www.phaneuf.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.