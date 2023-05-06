Frederick B. Hellmuth RUTLAND — Frederick B. (Fred) Hellmuth, 78, passed away February 15, 2023 from ampullary cancer with his wife and brother by his side. Born July 30,1944 to Frederick C. Hellmuth and Hildred Whritenour, he was raised on a dairy farm in Pleasant Mount, PA. Fred graduated from Forest City Regional High School Class of 1962. Following graduation Fred enlisted in the US Army, joining the Rangers, 1st Cavalry Division. He served honorably for 7 years with multiple tours to Vietnam. On his return home he worked at IBM while attending college earning a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Moving to Vermont in 1986, he continued his studies while employed, attaining a Masters Degree in Quality Control Analysis (thank you IBM). A lifelong horse enthusiast, Fred competed in rodeo, raced stock cars, restored classic cars and motorcycles, competed with a dog sled team and was a model railroader. He was a lifetime and proud member of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1, Rutland; American Legion Post 87, West Rutland; Patriot Guard Riders; U.S. Veterans MC; the Studebaker Drivers Club; Green Mountain Draft Horse Assn.; NRA; and a member of The Old Car Guys as well as fostering for Australian Shepherd Rescue. Fred was often seen driving his 1963 Studebaker Lark Daytona convertible throughout the state. His Studebaker was featured in the movie The Truth About Santa Claus. He could also be found boxing maple candy at the sugarhouse during the Rutland Fair. He is survived by the love of his life, Christine Sitek Giddings, whom he married April 11, 2003, his dog Rainey and horse Dustin. Also hisbrother Gregory Hellmuth (Karen) of Montrose, PA. and five children by previous marriage: Gregory (Jessica) of Pittsford, VT; Kurt of Baltimore, MD; Samuel of Middlebury, VT; Amanda LaGasse (Andrew) of West Haven, VT; and Karl of Burlington, VT.; sister-in-law Sally Garofano of Rutland, VT; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. "IT'S BEEN QUITE A RIDE - NO REGRETS" In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fred's name to VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Dr., Rutland, VT 05701; Gerda's Equine Rescue, 5825 VT 30, Townshend, VT 05353; or Patriot Guard Riders, 75 S. Bingham St., Cornwall, VT 05753. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023, 11AM at Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St, Rutland, VT. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery, West Rutland, VT. Reception to follow at the American Legion. A heartfelt "Thank You" to Karina from VNA & Hospice; also to Meredith, Eva, Mary, Nolene, Linda, Adi and Mitzi, the hospice team at RRMC. To neighbors and friends - thank you seems so inadequate. You are the best. To Freds' brother Greg for your incredible support. And to Amanda. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
