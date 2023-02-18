Frederick B. Hellmuth PITTSFORD — Frederick “Fred” B. Hellmuth, 78, passed away February 15, 2023 with his wife, Christine (Sitek) Giddings and brother, Greg Hellmuth by his side. A burial service is pending in St. Stanislaus Cemetery in West Rutland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, DHMC, 1 Medical Center Dr. Lebanon, NH 03756, Gerda’s Equine Rescue, 5825 VT 30, Townshend, VT 05353 or Patriot Guard Riders, 75 So. Bingham St. Cornwall, VT 05753. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
