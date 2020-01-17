Frederick C. Ramen Jr. CHESTER — Frederick C. Ramen Jr., 86, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 30, 1933, in Queens, New York, the son of Frederick Sr. and Catherine (Beckert) Ramen. He graduated with master's degrees from New York University and Long Island University. On Nov. 21, 1970, Mr. Ramen married Irene Elizabeth Smith in Flushing, New York. He worked for 22 years at Citibank and retired as a vice president and was an associate professor of Sociology and Business at Suffolk Community College on Long Island and the Community College of Vermont (Springfield). He was a volunteer at Springfield Hospital and Cape Coral Hospital. Mr. Ramen was a member of Rotary International and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He enjoyed gardening, playing piano, building and performing with Springfield Community Players, Chester Players and the Cape Coral players in Florida. Survivors include his wife; two children Jeffrey and Catherine Ramen; a granddaughter; and three siblings the Rev. Paul Ramen, Ann Trapani and Joan Currey. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Joseph’s Church in Chester with the Rev. Paul Ramen officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156; or Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care Gift Fund, D-H/Geisel Office of Development, Attn: Gift Recording, One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070, Lebanon, NH 03756-0001, or at www.dartmouth-hitchcock.org/donate. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
