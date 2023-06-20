Frederick C. Wortman RUTLAND — Frederick Charles Wortman, 67 of Rutland died Friday afternoon June 16, 2023 at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, NH. He was born on June 13, 1956 in Rutland the son of Gordon Dewey and Elizabeth Anne (McPhee) Wortman. Fred graduated from Rutland High School in 1975. He married Debra Ann Hess on August 6, 1983 in Rutland. Fred was a foster parent for many years, a longtime coach with Special Olympics and a member of the Teamsters and Christ The King Church. He was employed as a truck driver for several years with St. Johnsbury Trucking, worked in The Planning Room at the Middle School for Rutland Public Schools, VT Special Olympics and then with Bridges and Beyond until his retirement. Survivors include his wife Debbie Wortman of Rutland, 3 daughters Theresa Portillo and her husband Martin of El Paso, TX, Alexa Wortman and Shelby Wortman of Rutland, 2 grandchildren Gabriel and Sofia Portillo, 2 sisters Shari Bruce of Rutland and Michelle Ammann of Myrtle Beach, SC several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents. Friends may call from 4pm until 6pm on Wednesday at the Aldous Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 1pm Thursday June 22, 2023 at Christ the King Church. A reception will follow. Burial will be at a later date in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics Castleton Fair Haven Team C/O Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St, Rutland, VT 05701
