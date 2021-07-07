Frederick E. Aines Jr. TINMOUTH — Frederick Eugene Aines Jr. passed away peacefully June 23, 2021, surrounded by his children. Born in Rutland, Vermont, on Sept. 6, 1956, to Fred E. Aines Sr. and Charlotte Ann (Seaver) Aines, he was one of six children. Fred was raised in Claremont, New Hampshire, and Wallingford, Vermont. He would graduate from Wallingford High and later complete a Certificate from UMASS in 1979 for Hardwood Lumber Grading & Measurement. Following in his father's footsteps, Fred worked as a sawyer for Mill River Lumber until a near fatal work injury. Fred eventually found a job at General Electric where he worked for more than 30 years before retiring in 2019. Shortly after graduating from Wallingford High School, Fred fathered a son, Stacey Herrick. Sometime later, he would meet and marry Diane (Cadorette) Meitrott. Together, they would raise their three children, Dylan, Sarah, and Kyle. His love of water and the outdoors would lead to summers full of joy and adventure at Chipman Lake (Tinmouth Pond). He also carried a love for sports, particularly Boston clubs. Fred often donned sports memorabilia for the Celtics and Red Sox. His love for the latter was so deep he tattooed the Red Sox emblem on his calf. Fred is survived by his five brothers and sisters, four children and six grandchildren. He will be missed and mourned by so many more. Per his wishes, he will receive a direct cremation and have his ashes spread on the land he affectionately called The Hogback. A celebration of life is tentatively planned for Labor Day weekend, his birthday. He would have been 65. To close in his words: As you were, see you in the movies, bye-bid-eh-bye.
