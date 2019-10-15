Frederick E. Armstrong rites BETHEL — The memorial service with full military honors for Frederick E. Armstrong, 77, of Bethel, who died at The Pines in Rutland, was held October 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph. The procession from Rutland was led by the Vermont State Police and accompanied by the Vermont Patriot Guard Riders. The Rev.Thomas Harty, of Bethel, officiated. Military honors were offered by officers and members of the US Navy Honor Guard of NH, American Legion Post #31 and VFW Auxiliary Post #648, both of Rutland, and American Legion Post #9 of Randolph. Bugler was Ron Schoolcraft of Post #9. Members of the Vermont Legislature and Rutland Board of Alderman were in attendance. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
