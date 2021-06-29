Frederick E. Burlett NORTH CLARENDON — Frederick E. “Fred” Burlett, 89, died June 27, 2021, at his residence. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
Updated: June 29, 2021 @ 4:28 am
