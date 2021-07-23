Frederick E. Burlett NORTH CLARENDON — Frederick Earl Burlett, age 89, of North Clarendon, Vermont, passed away at his home on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Fred was born March 4, 1932, in Glens Falls, New York, the oldest child of Cassius Alonzo Burlett and Alice Catherine Goodrich Gove. At age 10 years, he moved to Hubbardton, Vermont, and was a Vermont resident for the remainder of his life. On June 6, 1954, he married Arlene Mae (Barrett) Burlett and they were married for 67 years. For the last 17 years, they had a residence in Naples, Florida, where they enjoyed their time seven months out of the year. They had five children together. Fred had many interests and careers in his life. He belonged to the Masons for many years and worked for the Fish and Game Department. A troop leader for the Boy Scouts, he also enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, painting and playing pool. He was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran and was recently honored by the Armed Services for his service to his country, of which he was extremely proud. He worked very hard at his careers. Fred had his own plumbing and heating business for many years. Shortly after, he was employed by Champlain Construction Co. as a project manager and worked on many projects around the state that he was proud to be a part of, including restoring some covered bridges. Finally, he went to work for McIntyre Fuels Co. where he served for a couple of decades as vice president. Most of all, he was loved by so many people. People were drawn to him, and he would make friends wherever he went. He loved people and would strike up a conversation with anyone, no matter the age or gender. He always had a positive attitude until the day he died. Fred always found the good in everything and everyone. He bragged about his kids and grandchildren to anyone who would listen. He is survived by his wife, Arlene Burlett; youngest brother, Cassius Burlett; daughter, Debora Cuedek and her husband, Gary; son, Dean Burlett and his wife, Wanda; son, Daryl Burlett and his wife, Barbara; daughter, Dawn Cole and her husband, Keith; a daughter-in-law, Kara Burlett; 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, David Cassius Burlett; and his son, Wayne Leslie Burlett. There will be a military graveside funeral on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at 11 a.m., in the Fairview Cemetery in Benson, Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
