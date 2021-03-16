Frederick E. Spindler NORTH PORT, Fla. — Frederick E. Spindler slipped away into heaven on March 11, 2021, with his loved ones by his side. He was born in Springfield, Vermont, on Oct. 30, 1948, to Frederick A. and Frances L. Spindler. A graduate of Springfield High School in 1966, he was a standout player in soccer and manager of the varsity basketball team. Fred enjoyed golf and loved his Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. He cherished the memory of attending the Game 7 of the World Series in 1967 and the Red Sox historic win in 2004. Fred enlisted in the United States Navy in February 1968 serving aboard the USS Georgetown to Africa and the USS Chukawan to the Mediterranean. He was a member of New London Post 40 of The American Legion for 40 years. After his honorable discharge, Fred had a long and successful 34-year career with the Grand Union Co. Fred was a great father, dear brother and devoted friend to many. Chrystie Spindler, daughter, his pride and joy, resides in Daytona, Florida. He is also survived by his brothers, John Spindler and wife Sandy, James and Casey Spindler, all from Springfield, Vermont; his sisters, Kristine West and husband George of Manchester, New Hampshire, Paula Ross and husband Thomas of New London, New Hampshire, Julie Daniel of Handley, New York; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was recently predeceased by Julie's husband, Donald "Donkey" Daniel. He is survived by his extended family, Elizabeth Tarantino of North Port, Florida, originally from Manchester, Vermont, and husband Mark Tarantino, their sons, Antonio, Nicholas, Marcus and Joseph, all who loved him as “Grandpa Fred.” Fred leaves precious memories of Friday date nights and Sunday road trips with his longtime companion and dear friend, Barbara Wager of Bennington, Vermont, together for over 20 years. His parents also preceded him, along with his sister, Marcia Sheppard from Brattleboro, Vermont. There will be no funeral services. Burial will be on April 15, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Sarasota National Veterans Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to honor Fred be made to the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.
