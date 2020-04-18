Frederick E. Wagner WALLINGFORD — Frederick Ernest Wagner, 71, died unexpectedly Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at his residence. He was born on April 24, 1948, in Nyack, New York, the son of Harry and Veronica (Mullady) Wagner. Mr. Wagner graduated from the Nyack High School and then Marist College. Following his relocation to the Rutland area he taught at the United States School of Professional Paperhanging in Rutland, then owned and operated a Painting and Wallpaper hanging company for several years until becoming employed at True Temper until his retirement in 2018. In his younger days, he enjoyed traveling and traveled extensively in pursuit of his passions for scuba diving and skiing. In more recent times, he enjoyed sitting on his dock at camp and talking to anyone who happened to drive, float or swim by. He also enjoyed fishing, watching the Patriots, and spending time with his grandkids. Survivors include his wife, Sandra Cassel, who he married on Oct 12, 1996; a step daughter, Christine Cassel of Swanton; a step son, James Cassel III of Pittsford; a sister, Judith Boccalini of Massachusetts; a brother, William Wagner of New Jersey; six grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents. Private burial will be in the St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Wallingford. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Foundation by going online to alsa.org, or by mail to The ALS Association, 1275 K Street NW, Suite 250, Washington, DC 20005.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.