Frederick G. Lorman Sr. RUTLAND — Frederick G. Lorman Sr., 80, of Rutland, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. He was born in Rutland on Aug. 18, 1941, the son of Frederick F. and M. Irene (Valiquette) Lorman. Fred was a graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy (class of 1959) and a veteran of the United States Army. He was stationed in France for two years during the Vietnam War period. He served honorably and achieved the rank of Sergeant. On April 24, 1965, he married the love of his life, Cynthia Ann (Knox) Lorman. They were married for 57 years and were hoping for many more. But it was not to be. Together, they had three sons, Frederick G. Lorman Jr., of Manchester, New Hampshire; Keith A. Lorman and wife Jackie, of Rutland; and Joseph M. Lorman, of Rutland. He was blessed with three grandchildren, Daniel L. Quaranto III and his fiancée, Kelly Johnson, of New Mexico; Matthew C. Lorman; and Jacob A. Lorman, of Rutland. Fred also had a great-grandchild, Asher G. Quaranto, of Rutland. Professionally, Fred was an insurance adjuster for over 50 years, first with The National Grange Mutual Insurance Co. and subsequently, the George C. Grant Adjustment Co. He was widely regarded as the very best in his field. He was predeceased at an early age by his beloved sister, Joan Ann Lorman. Her tragic loss stayed with him for his entire life. Fred’s family is comforted by the thought of him reunited with her once again. Fred was intelligent and funny. He had many hobbies. He loved American history, especially the Civil War era. He could often be found reading a book or watching a movie on this topic. He raised beagles and enjoyed hunting with them, but he developed an affinity for Bichons Frises later in life. Just ask his little man, Flurry. He was a terrific golfer and an avid sports fan. He loved nothing more than to watch his sons, and eventually his grandsons, play high school and college sports. He never missed a single game, no matter how far away. Fred was generous beyond measure. He donated to charities too numerous to mention and he would give you his last dollar if you needed it. Unfortunately for him, his sons often did. He put all three of them through college and one of them through law school. Fred was the best husband and father you could ever hope for. It is impossible to express how much he is loved by his family. He will be dearly missed. There are no visiting hours. Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at 10:30 at Christ the King Church. Officiating will be Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor. Burial will be at a later date in Saint Joseph’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Fred’s honor may be made to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
