Frederick H. Reed FAIR HAVEN — Frederick H. Reed, 78, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at his residence. He was born May 19, 1941, in Fair Haven, the son of Henry and Jessie Winifred (Butler) Reed. He married Suellen Hart Aug. 7, 1965, in Fair Haven. Mr. Reed was employed for several years in Slate Quarry Tarren Brothers and Vermont Structural Slate for many years; as well as operating his own logging and sawmill company, then Catamount Slate and The Reed Family Slate Co. for many years He enjoyed hunting and picking berries. Survivors include his wife and a daughter, Chris Standard, both of Fair Haven; a son, James Reed, of Poultney; five grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four sisters Grace Brayton, Dorothy Haas, Peg Tolin, Lorraine Gates; and three brothers Edward Reed, John Reed Sr. and William Bruten. The celebration of his life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at his residence, 551 Inman Pond Road, Fair Haven, VT 05743. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region. Arrangements are with Durfee Funeral Home.
