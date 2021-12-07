Frederick J. Charlton CHICHESTER, N.H. — Frederick J. Charlton, 78, of Chichester, passed away on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord, with his family by his side. Born on Nov. 19, 1943, in Ticonderoga, New York, son of the late Almon F. and Olga M. (LaPlante) Charlton. Fred was educated in the local schools and later went on to serve in the Vermont National Guard for a term of six years until his honorable discharge in 1971. Frederick worked as an electrician for many years with Consolidated Electric and more recently for himself. He was known to many as a hardworking man. When Fred wasn’t working, he could be found mowing his lawn or tinkering with a John Deere. Besides his parents, Fred was predeceased by his sister, Marie Moelter. He is survived by his wife, Bernice M. (Melanson) Charlton, of Chichester, with whom he shared 26 years of marriage; children, Tom Charlton, of Chester, Vermont, Didi Cushing and her husband, Ken, of Merlin, Oregon, Greg Doran and his wife, Tania, of Lunenburg, Massachusetts; siblings, Guy Charlton, of Benson, Vermont, Ben Charlton, of Orwell, Vermont, Patti Carlisle and her husband, Joe, of Benson, Vermont, Bridget Stockwell, of Fair Haven, Vermont, Mary Allen and her husband, Dave, of Castleton, Vermont; grandchildren, Leah Wahl, Ashley McLaughlin, Cairsti Ely, William Wilson, Liam Charlton, David Charlton, Toby Charlton, Emily Doran, Eric Doran; great-grandchildren, Effie and Charlie Wahl, Juliette, Derek and Scarlett McLaughlin, Andrew Eli; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Fred’s Life will be held on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, from 12 2 p.m. at the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, Epsom. Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fred’s memory to Granite VNA Hospice, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com
