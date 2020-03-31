Frederick J. "Fred" Greenwood BETHEL - Frederick “Fred” J. Greenwood, 78, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, after a long illness at his winter home in Wildwood, Florida, with his wife by his side. He was born Jan. 10, 1942, in North Hampton, Massachusetts; the son of Sidney and Ruth (Irish) Greenwood. Fred attended East Hampton schools and Smith Vocational School. He played all sports while in school. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1960 and spent time in Cuba during the missile crisis. He married Joanne Schmidt in 1963 and had a son James. In 1970 he married Cynthia Smith of Rochester. Together they had a son, Cole, and a daughter, Jennifer. Fred had lived in Bethel since 1965. He was a local builder. He was a member of the U.S. Trotting Association, Disabled American Veterans, American Legion and Elks Club. Fred enjoyed racing horses, hunting, snowmobiling and playing golf with family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia; sons, James Greenwood, of Rochester, Massachusetts; Cole Greenwood, of Colchester, Connecticut; daughter, Jennifer Greenwood, of Williston; brothers, John Greenwood of Pine Grove, California; and Thomas Greenwood, of Burson, California. There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Boston Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfunerals.com Arrangements are by the Day Funeral Home in Randolph.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.