Frederick J. Shum WALLINGFORD — Frederick J. Shum, 88, of Wallingford, died on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born June 11, 1932, the son of Fredrick and Marion (Patch) Shum. Mr. Shum attended Wallingford schools. He entered the Army, serving with the 40th Division of the 160th Infantry during the Korean War prior to his honorable discharge. He married Elizabeth Shaw in 1955 and they just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Fred was employed by Vermont Marble Co., Green Mountain Marble Co., True Temper in Wallingford and then by General Electric until his retirement in 1994. He was a member of American Legion Post 31, Rutland, Vermont, for 22 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and yard sales. Fred was a quiet person with a positive attitude, a friend to all and was known for his one liner’s that made everyone laugh. Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth, his daughter, Sandra Shum, and a brother, Richard Shum, all of Wallingford; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a son, Norman Shum, in 2017. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in the Green Hill Cemetery in Wallingford, Vermont. Arrangements are by the Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301; or to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
