Frederick J. Shum rites WALLINGFORD — The graveside service for Frederick J. Shum, 88, who died Saturday, July 25, 2020, was held Saturday, Aug. 1, in Green Hill Cemetery in Wallingford, with Pastor Eric May officiating. Military honors were provided by American Legion Post #31 Color Guard and the State of Vermont Army National Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301; or Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements were by Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home.
