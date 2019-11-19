Frederick Jeffrey Coriell MENDON — Frederick Jeffrey Coriell rested peacefully on Nov. 9, 2019, at his home in Mendon. He was surrounded by the love of his family and the thoughts and prayers of the many lives he touched during his lifetime. Fred was born April 25, 1952, in Hackensack, NJ. He attended Lincoln Elementary School and Rutherford High School, where he excelled at baseball and basketball. On a sunny, mid-winter afternoon in early January 1969, he met his lifelong best friend who would become his wife, Denise Wittmann. Together, the high school sweethearts attended Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, WV. After graduating, they returned to New Jersey and were married on Oct. 25, 1975. Soon after, Fred and Denise began a long career of entrepreneurship when they took over the family gas station, Coriell’s Gulf, in Rutherford, NJ. The young couple were frequently drawn to Vermont for ski trips. After their family grew to five with three boys, Fred and Denise realized the long weekend drives were no substitute for living among mountains. In February 1987, they moved from Wood-Ridge, NJ, to Sherburne. At first, Fred and Denise’s entrepreneurial spirit led them to the hospitality business, running Glazebrook Rentals and the Chalet Coriell Bed and Breakfast. But soon, an opportunity to run a ski shop along the Killington Road presented itself and before long, Peak Performance Ski Shop opened for business on Dec. 10, 1988. It was in this opportunity that Fred combined his love of skiing and dedication to his community which became his life’s work. He served on local school boards and coached Little League and high school baseball. Fred was particularly dedicated to the Killington Mountain School, where he was a longtime trustee and instrumental to the school’s evolution and success. Inspired by his love of the mountains, Fred had a special relationship with the Tibetan and Sherpa communities in Nepal. This led to great friendships and experiences at home and abroad as he supported the TARA Foundation USA in their efforts to improve the lives of the people living in the Himalaya and help them preserve their traditional culture. Fred is remembered as a loving husband, caring father, dedicated coach, business innovator and compassionate mentor. His beautiful smile and open personality brought many, many dear friends into the Coriell family. He took great pride in watching the people around him grow and succeed in their own endeavors. He had a knack for nudging them in just the right way, at just the right time to set them on the path towards success, which endeared him to so many people. Fred is survived by his wife, Denise; their children and grandchildren Frederick, Melissa (Newell), Frederick Joseph and Ava Rose, of McCall, ID, David, Grace (Kronenberg) and Theodore Keith, of Buffalo, NY, Scott and Laura (Gray), of Pittsfield; and sister Patricia Thurman, of Sheffield, MA. A celebration of Fred’s life will be held at the Snowshed Lodge at Killington Ski Resort on Nov. 23 from 3-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the TARA Foundation USA, a 501c(3) organization, www.tarafoundationusa.org. Clifford Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
