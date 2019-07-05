Frederick P. Carter RICHMOND — Frederick P. Carter, 83, of Richmond, VT, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, surrounded in the love of his family. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, in Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery, Richmond, VT. To view a complete obituary and to leave online condolences, please go to giffordfuneralhome.com.
