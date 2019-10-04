Frederick S. Withum Jr. KILLINGTON — Frederick S. Withum Jr., a resident of Killington, passed away Sept. 30, 2019, at Bromley Manor in Manchester Center. Fred was born in Miltown, NJ, on Oct. 1, 1934, the son of the late Frederick S. Withum Sr. and Mary Kathryn Curran. Fred loved history, especially the Civil and Revolutionary war periods. He enjoyed boating, football, and was a huge New York Giants football fan. He was co-founder of Withum, Smith and Brown CPA firm in New Jersey. Fred is survived by his wife, Marion Luchsinger Withum, of Killington, whom he married at Calvin Coolidge Chapel on Nov. 28, 1995; his son, Dr. Frederick S. Withum III and wife Jacquie, of Carlisle, PA; his stepsons Frank and Mark Cassano, of Plymouth, and Scott Cassano, of Kittery, ME; his brother, Jack Withum, of Red Bank, NJ; grandchildren Story, Drew, Max, Madison, Jaclyn and Kevin; and his great-granddaughter, Callahan. At the request of the family, there are no formal funeral services. In keeping with Fred’s love of birds, please send memorial contributions to the Vermont Institute of Natural Science, P.O. Box 1281, Quechee, VT 05059. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place, Manchester Center, VT.
