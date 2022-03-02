Frederick Stone Sr. HYDEVILLE — It is with heartfelt loss and deep love that the family of Frederick Stone Sr., age 92, of Hydeville, Vermont, announce his passing on Feb. 24, 2022. Dad was home when he passed … right where he wanted to be. Fred was a Vermonter to his core. He was born in Centerville in East Wallingford, Vermont, where he spent his early childhood years up on Sugar Hill Road with his parents, Frederick and Ella Stone, along with his two sisters, Viola Balestra (Eugene) and Jean Bruce (Edward), all of whom predeceased him. Fred is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Vivian (Wood) Stone. Together, Fred and Vivian had nine children, all of whom are surviving: Melissa Strom-Olsen (Alf), Ann Marie Dingler (Paul), Ellen Stone, Frederick Stone Jr. (Ann), David Stone (Sheila), Merri Beth Paquin (Dan), Nicolet Ducey (Dave), Melanie Dingler (Duane), and Amy Whipple (Bub). Fred and Vivian raised their family and lived in the same home in Hydeville for the past 55 years. They were blessed with over 20 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; he was predeceased by one grandchild, Teersa Joy Stone. He had great love for his entire family and showed his love by displaying pictures of everyone in his home, which brought him great comfort and much joy. Fred was especially proud of his service to his country in the United States Navy. He was a Korean War veteran, having served his country from 1948 through 1960. During his service, he did three tours overseas on various aircraft carriers and was awarded many honors. He was stationed around the country and served in Rhode Island, Tennessee, Florida and New Jersey. However, home was Vermont – were Vivian and his children were. Prior to his service, he worked for Vermont Fork and Hoe and also in the woods of Vermont in logging camps with his brother-in-law, Edward Bruce. After his service, he spent many years working at Rosen and Berger Auto Parts in Center Rutland and ultimately opened his own business, Bomoseen Used Auto Parts in Bomoseen, Vermont. During Fred and Vivian’s retirement years, they became purveyors of antique glass and traveled throughout the United States attending shows, conferences and markets. They became trusted in the field and were often sought after for their expertise. Fred was a very creative individual who loved to paint cars and do woodworking. He loved a good debate and taught his family to treat others with kindness and that “no one was better than anyone else.” He loved to cook, and never used a recipe. He made the best meatballs, best beef stew and knew how to season a steak like no one else. He created delicious “soupe bouillon” out of whatever was at hand and anyone (mostly friends of his children) were more than welcome to grab a plate – no one went away hungry! Fred, Dad, Grandpa, Buzzy, Freddy-boy, the love you have shown will be forever in our hearts, and the love we have for you will never fade. Rest in peace, beautiful soul. A celebration of Fred’s life will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 50 in Castleton, Vermont. Durfee Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
