Frederick William Snow rites BRANDON — The funeral Mass for Frederick William Snow, 81, who died Aug. 25, 2019, was celebrated Thursday, Aug. 29, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brandon. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor, was the celebrant. Stu James was the organist and soloist. Bearers were Bob Kilpeck, Charles Herrick, Robert Bell and Gary Stanley. Private burial with military honors will be at a later date in St. Mary's Cemetery. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.