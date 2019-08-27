Frederick William Snow BRANDON — Frederick William Snow, 81, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Rutland Health & Rehabilitation Center. He was born Aug. 31, 1937, in Ludlow, the son of Fred and Annabelle (Hayes) Snow. He graduated in 1956 from Brandon High School. Mr. Snow served four years in the U.S. Navy. Following his honorable discharge, he began work at Howe Scale, later at Boston Scale for over 20 years and retired from Liberty Scale after 17 years. Survivors include four siblings David and Jonathan “Bud” Snow, both of Brandon, Margaret Theriault, of Leicester, Nancy Snow, of Santa Monica, California; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by three siblings Michael Snow, Faie Shepard and Barbara Williams. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon, with the Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor, as celebrant. Private burial will be at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
