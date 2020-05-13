Frederick Zephere Dumas BENNINGTON — Frederick Z. Dumas, 88, formerly of Old Plymouth Road in Shrewsbury, Vermont, passed away May 6, 2020, at Bennington Health and Rehabilitation. Fred was born in Pittsford, Vermont, on Oct. 28, 1931, the son of the late Frank and Mabel Sweeney Dumas, and attended Poultney schools. Fred served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Korean conflict and was a member of Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church. Fred was a member of the Teamsters Union and worked as a truck driver for Holmes Transportation the majority of his working career. He was also a member of the VFW and American Legion in Bennington. Fred enjoyed hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. He was a fan of country music and loved working around his home. Fred is survived by his longtime companion and caregiver, Loureda Simmons; his sons, John Fredrick Dumas and wife Harriett of Hartland, Vermont, and Robert Dumas and significant-other Annamae; sisters, Patricia Hyjek of Florida and Frances Donovan of Cambridge, New York; grandchildren, Matthew and Nathan, and his great-granddaughter, Piper. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Ann Lampron Dumas, whom he married April 24, 1954, in Bennington; and his eight siblings. At the request of the family, there will be no formal funeral services. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Fred’s memory may be made to the American Legion Post 13 Bennington or VFW Post 1332 Bennington, c/o Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 957, Bennington, VT 05201. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
